Castlebar St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee are reminding motorists that traffic diversions will be in place around Castlebar from 11.45am until approximately 3.00pm on St Patrick’s Day, Sunday 17, while movement through the town centre will also be restricted to allow the parade to pass through.

Diversions and closures will be implemented on a rolling basis to avoid the closure of multiple roads at once. A Garda presence will be on hand to assist the parade stewards with local diversions.

Large crowds are expected to line the parade route in the town and the additional traffic expected in Castlebar for the Mayo v Derry league Match being played at McHale Park

with a throw in time of 3.45pm is expected to further swell numbers in Castlebar on Sunday next.

Castlebar St.Patrick's Day Parade will start at 12 Noon from McHale Road and follow its traditional route around town along Spencer St, The Mall, Market Square, Chapel St., Newline, New Antrim St., Linenhall St. and finishing along Main Street where it will pass the viewing stand.

With an earlier starting time of 12 Noon, participants are asked to gather at the usual assembly point outside the entrance to McHale Park at the top of McHale Road at 11.00am