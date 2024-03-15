Funeral arrangements have been announced for the teenager who died following an accident in Castlebar earlier this week.

18 year old Kacper Swierkowski died following the single vehicle collision on the R309 Castlebar to Westport road.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of the collision to come forward. Additionally, road users with camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, who were in the vicinity at the time are urged to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Kacper will repose at Kilcoyne’s Funeral Home, on Monday from 5.00pm, until 7.00pm.

Funeral mass will take place in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar on Tuesday at 11.30am, followed by private cremation.