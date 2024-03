Gardaí have charged the three arrested persons in relation to the discovery of the cannabis grow houses in Co. Galway where cannabis plants worth €228,000 and cannabis herb worth €75,000 was seized on Wednesday last.



The three individuals, two adult males aged in their 40s and 20s, and one adult female in her 50s, have been charged in relation to the seizure and are due to appear before Castlerea District Court this morning.



Investigations are ongoing.