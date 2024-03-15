Heritage place name signs into villages off the new N5 Castlebar to Westport dual carriageway were removed during construction and have been replaced with signs with numbers rather than place names, and that’s simply not acceptable, according to Castlebar councillor Ger Deere.

The councillor has raised the concerns of local residents over the issue for months now at local authority meetings, but to little avail. At the recent monthly meeting of Castlebar Municipal meeting he again called for the heritage place name signs to be restored, and insisted that the request will not go away.

Afterwards he spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley….