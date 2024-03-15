More than 210 million euro was spent on airline tickets in the first two months of this year.

Kilkenny, Mayo and Longford saw the biggest increases in spend on flights.

AIB's Spend Trend for February 2024 also saw spend in pubs up 27 per cent last month, partly due to Ireland's Six Nations rugby campaign.

The figure for airline spend is up 10% on the same period last year, while daily spend was up 11% in the same period.

People from Leitrim, Wicklow and Kerry had the lowest increase in spending.

Over all consumer spend was up 4% last month when compared to January.

Spend on health and beauty increased 8%, while electronics decreased 6%.

Despite easing inflation, the cost of living continues to impact Irish households, with grocery spend up one tenth in the month following a steep decline in January down 24%.

The monthly data was compiled from 67 million debit and credit card transactions in store and online during February this year.