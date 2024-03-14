Charlie Bird has been remembered as a brave, witty, and forthright man, at his memorial service today.

The former RTE journalist died on Monday at the age of 74, following a battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

A large crowd gathered at the Mansion House in Dublin today to celebrate and remember Charlie Bird.

His daughters spoke about his cheeky, loving, and warm personality, while colleagues applauded his dedication, energy and drive as a journalist.

As his wife Claire began her eulogy, Charlie's side-kick and much loved dog Tiger cried out, staying by her side until she left the stage.

Former colleague and friend, Broadcaster Joe Duffy, says he'll be very missed.



In more recent times Charlie became an advocate following his MND diagnosis.

He will be laid to rest on the smallest of the three Aran Islands, Inis Oirr, at a later date.