Funding for eleven Mayo projects under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme has been announced. The Built Heritage Investment Scheme provides funding across a number of streams allowing buildings of important historic value to be repaired and restored.

Four projects are to receive 15,000 euro each -

St. Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina (windows, doors and associated elements).

Convent of Mercy, Ballina (rainwater disposal and roof).

Doolough Lodge, Geesala (roof).

Bridge House, Westport (external walls).

25,000 euro for Belleek Castle, Ballina (conservation to roof and windows).

€20,000 for Thatched Cottage, Midgefield, Westport

€50,000 for two projects - Holy Trinity Church, Westport (roof repairs), and Convent of Mercy of the Immaculate Conception, Ballina ( roof repairs, cast iron rainwater gear repair, historic glass replacement).

€4,600 for Harrison’s Bar, Ballina (window, doors).

€8, 250 for McMorrow’s, Crossmolina (windows, doors).

€9,300 for Ivy and Bow, Ballina (windows, doors).