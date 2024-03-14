A Roscommon Senator says the town of Ballaghaderreen cannot accommodate additional migration into the town.

It comes following a packed public meeting held last night in the town, over the Department of Integration's interest in erecting modular accommodation on Circular road, Ballaghaderreen.

Senator Eugene Murphy insists that the local community has always been welcoming to refugees and asylum seekers, but says inadequate additional resources or assistance from government has been provided locally, and health services and the provision of education and other essential services are struggling as a result.

Ballaghaderreen is one of three towns in county Roscommon, at present under consideration, for the location of a new modular accommodation development for refugees and asylum seekers, according to the Fianna Fail Senator and he has called on Minister Roderic O'Gorman to visit the town and listen to the residents' concerns.



He has been speaking to Midwest News….