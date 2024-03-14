Crowds have gathered in Dublin for a memorial service for Charlie Bird.

It's taking place in the Round Room at the Mansion House on Dawson Street.

Matt Molloy of the the Chieftains is expected to perform at the service, after a special request from the journalist.

RTE journalist and charity campaigner Charlie Bird died on Monday at the age of 74.

This followed a long battle with motor neurone disease, which he was diagnosed with in October 2021.

Crowds of people have made their way to the Mansion House this afternoon for the special service including Kevin Bakhurst, Director General of RTE, other former colleagues and Stardust campaigners.

The Clew Bay pipe band, who played during the Climb with Charlie event at Croagh Patrick, are playing the music at today’s memorial.

His beloved dog tiger is also present.