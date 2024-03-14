The Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District, councillor Al McDonnell, has expressed his deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the young man who died in a single vehicle motorcycle collision on the old Castlebar to Westport road yesterday evening. The community is devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of the teenager.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted shortly before 5:00 pm following the incident at Cloonkeen on the R309.

The driver, an 18-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released but it’s understood he is from the Castlebar area.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Additionally, road users with camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, who were in the vicinity at the time are urged to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station at 094 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.