Today marks the seventh anniversary of the Rescue 116 helicopter crash in which 4 crew members were killed off the coast of Co Mayo.

The helicopter crashed after hitting the small island of Blackrock just off Blacksod.

In the early hours of March 14th 2017, Rescue 116 was en route to Blacksod for refuelling after providing top cover on a medivac for an injured fisherman 250 kilometres off the Mayo coast.

The helicopter disappeared from radar screens at 12:45am prompting a massive search and rescue operation.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Co pilot Captain Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciaran Smith all died when the helicopter ditched into the sea.

An investigation published into the crash identified “systemic safety issues” and made 42 safety recommendations.

Michael Hurst from the Ballyglass Coast Guard Unit says that fateful night will live long in the hearts of the Erris community.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.