In May of last year, Minister for Children Minister Rodrick O Gorman appointed Daniel McSweeney to oversee excavation at former Mother and Baby Home in Tuam so that the sensitive work of ensuring the children’s remains at the Tuam site are recovered and re-interred in a respectful and appropriate way.

His office was established under the Institutional Burials Act 2022 which provides the legislative basis for an intervention whereby the remains of those who died in residential institutions and who were buried in a “manifestly inappropriate manner” may be recovered and re-interred in a respectful and appropriate way.

A key priority for Mr Mac Sweeney will be to engage with relatives, survivors and former residents of the Tuam institution in relation to the intervention

It is believed some 796 babies and young children were buried in a sewage system on the site between 1925 and 1961.

Daniel McSweeney told Midwest Radio's Tommy Marren that there are 5 different stages to be followed....

