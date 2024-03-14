Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Dublin today for a service for Charlie Bird.

The veteran broadcaster died on Monday at the age of 74 after being diagnosed with motor disease in 2021.

U2 are the latest to pay tribute to Charlie Bird saying he lived life all the way to the light.

It's one of thousands of tributes that have poured in for the former RTE broadcaster.

He will be remembered today at a ceremony to celebrate his life at the Mansion House in Dublin at 12 noon.

Matt Molly of The Chieftains is expected to perform at the service after a special request from the journalist.

Charlie is survived by his wife, two daughters, grandchildren, extended family, friends and colleagues.