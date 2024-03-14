A price gap is widening in Ireland's farmland market.

The annual land price report from the Irish Farmers Journal looks at who's buying where, and how much they paid... and prices are up in Leinster and Munster and falling across Connacht and Ulster.

Prices fell in Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly and Roscommon, to name a few.

Bad weather along with high costs and low prices for farmers saw a small drop in national average prices last year.

The average land price is at €11,925 per acre - which is down 3 percent on last year.

The report's author Paul Mooney says concern over 'nitrate rules' is fuelling farmer's demand for extra dairy land, to avoid cutting herd numbers.