Gardaí have uncovered two cannabis grow houses, seized cannabis worth in excess of €300,000, and arrested three individuals during a planned operation in County Galway.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí conducted searches at two residential properties in the New Inn and Creggs areas of County Galway yesterday.

Cannabis grow houses were discovered at both locations, resulting in the seizure of cannabis plants worth €228,000, along with Cannabis Herb worth €75,000.

Three individuals, two adult males aged in their 40s and 20s, and one adult female in her 50s, were arrested during the operation. All three are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda Station in County Galway.

The operation involved members of the Divisional Drug Unit, Galway County Drug Unit, Armed Support Unit, and local uniformed Gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.