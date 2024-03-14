Gardaí in Castlebar are appealing for witnesses following a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in Co. Mayo yesterday evening.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted shortly before 5:00 pm following a collision involving a motorcycle at Cloonkeen near Castlebar on the R309. The driver, an 18-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road at the crash site has been closed, and local diversions are in operation. Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene. The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of the collision to come forward. Additionally, road users with camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, who were in the vicinity at the time are urged to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station at 094 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.