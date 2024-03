Gardai in Castlebar say the old Castlebar to Westport Road is closed to traffic this evening in the Cloonkeen/ Derrywash area following what they describe as a serious road collision.

The road, they are advising, is likely to remain closed for some hours.

The collision occurred shortly before 5.30pm.

Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are advised to take an alternative route, if possible.

There are no further details available at present.