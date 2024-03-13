A Mayo TD, has brought up the pressing issue of insufficient secondary school places at two Castlebar schools in Dáil Éireann.

In raising this matter, Fine Gael Deputy Alan Dillon emphasised the gravity of this issue which is impacting numerous students and their parents seeking secondary education in Castlebar.

“Currently, both Davitt College and St Gerard’s College are grappling with the challenge of accommodating student demand for the second consecutive year. St Gerald’s has raised their enrolment limit under the condition that the Department of Education will arrange for additional accommodation for the 2024/2025 academic year. Similarly, Davitt College has also expanded its limit but is encountering comparable pressures this year to enroll students on their campus.”

Deputy Dillon pointed out the Department’s failure to tackle this issue, which is affecting many schools, with principals being burdened with the task of addressing the critical problem of a shortage of secondary school places.

"St Gerald’s College has requested extra modular accommodation, and this needs to be expedited urgently. We cannot repeat the situation that happened in Davitt College last September where students had to be relocated to another campus in the town for classes.

“We must ensure the education of children in the Castlebar area. We cannot allow a situation where these children are unable to secure secondary school places in their nearest town and are forced to commute to other towns.”

Deputy Dillon mentioned that this issue has been repeatedly brought to the attention of Minister Foley and her officials. “I implore you to promptly engage with the Minister for Education so we can find a solution that will benefit Castlebar in the long run, especially as student numbers are projected to increase even further over time.”