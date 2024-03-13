Concerns have been raised over the closure of Clifden District hospital and the lack of communication from the HSE to local representatives.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly says no TD's or the relevant Minister were notified of the HSE's decision to close the hospital and instead were informed by media sources.

A public meeting on the issue was held on Monday evening, where locals voiced their concern over the closure, while a local GP said there is an absolute need for such a facility in Clifden, with some people now facing a 3 hour round trip to University Hospital Galway.

In response to queries regarding the District Hospital, the HSE points to plans for the new 40-bed unit in St Anne’s community nursing unit as the solution.

However Deputy Connolly highlighted, a nursing home focuses on long-term residential care rather than respite or step-down care. One is not a substitute for the other.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan about the impact is will now have on the local people...