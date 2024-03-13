The regional group of Independent TD's have issued a call to the government to create a non-means tested payment for carers.

Currently, anyone who applies for a carers payment will have their household income looked at to see if they are eligible for the payment and are also only allowed to work up to 18 hours per week.

This sometimes sees people giving up their full time employment so they can look after a family member.

Galway TD Sean Canney is a member of the regional group.

He says it's unfair for family carers who have had to give up their jobs because income brought in by another family member may see them no longer be eligible for the carers allowance.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan about the motion....