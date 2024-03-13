The Taoiseach is questioning why some Fianna Fail politicians only announced they were on the winning side of the recent referendums after the votes were counted.

Mayo Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers and Limerick TD Willie O’Dea have stated that they went against the government’s campaign and voted no in last Friday's referendums.

Leo Varadkar says he doesn't expect the issue will affect Fine Gael's relationship with its coalition partners.

But he says he questions the motives of Fianna Fail Oireachtas members saying one thing and doing another…