A book of condolence has been opened for the late RTE journalist Charlie Bird in Westport.

The 74 year old, who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease in 2021, died earlier this week.

On April 2 2022 Charlie Bird led a climb up Croagh Patrick for charity.

He raised in the region of €3.6 million for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

The book is located in Westport Town Hall and opened this morning at 12 noon.

It will remain open for a number of days.