The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has today announced an extension to the date by which lime must be spread under the National Liming Programme. Lime, purchased under the scheme, can now be spread by Friday 28th June 2024 .

Announcing the decision, he said; “I recognise the challenges farmers have faced trying to spread lime due to the high levels of rainfall recorded since last July. This has significantly impacted soil trafficability and therefore farmers ability to spread lime. The flexibility being announced today will give farmers an opportunity to apply lime when ground conditions are more favourable. The final date for spreading of lime purchased under the scheme will be 28th June.”

The Liming Programme was introduced by the Minister in spring 2023 to incentivise the use of lime as a natural soil conditioner which corrects soil acidity, make nutrients more available for plant uptake and improves overall soil health. Over 14,500 claims were submitted under the National Liming Programme with advance payments issued to farmers in the final months of 2023. Payments were conditional on the purchase of lime no later than the 7th November 2023 and subsequent spreading before the 31st March 2024. This date is now extended until the 28th June.

Farmers are reminded that failure to adhere to the conditions of the scheme regarding spreading will result in recoupment of aid already paid.