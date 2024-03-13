“Ag Triall ar an Tobar” is a new 6-part TV documentary series on TG4 that explores the legends associated with Ireland’s Holy wells and asks what is it about these therapeutic landscapes that retain a presence in today’s world? In each episode Presenter Manchán Magan uncovers holy wells that have been sites of worship and prayer for centuries and are still visited today for those seeking comfort and peace.

In the first episode, tomorrow, Thursday, Manchán is in Achill where he meets John Twin MacConmara at St. Coleman’s well and Mary Jo Uí Chaoimh shows him where to find the well at Kildownett.

Each episode in the series delves into rituals and beliefs associated with a local holy well.

Holy wells in Ireland hold a unique role as symbols of Irish culture and a connection with the natural environment. These sacred wells pre-date the Christian era, usually dedicated to Saint names that still echo like Bríd, Pádraig and Colmcille.

The programme produced by Ann Ní Chíobháin and directed by Medb Johnson of Midas Productions, airs at 8pm, tomorrow, on TG4

Contributors include: Mary Jo Uí Chaoimh, Tobar Damhnait, Achill

John Twin MacConmara,Tobar Cholmáin, Achill

Liam Suipéil, Tobar Dhegagláin, An Rhinn, Na Déise

Michéal Ó Maoileáin, Carna, Tobar Mhuire agus Tobah Chiaráin, Connemara, Co. na Gaillimhe.