This weekend, (Mar 15th to 17th) will see the Protect the Children of Kenya art exhibition take place in Claremorris Gallery on Mount Street.

It’s a unique collaboration between the charity and the Claremorris Gallery, and will feature works from 40 artists who have generously donated their pieces to support cause. The event not only showcases the diverse talents of the artists but also reflects their shared commitment to social justice and child welfare.

Its a fund-raising event, and all proceeds will go to the charity.

Founded in 2013 by Claremorris native Janet Corbin Hinchion, Protect the Children of Kenya aims to relieve poverty in the developing world with a particular focus on the issue of child labour.

Based in Kitui, Kenya, the charity works with local NGO’s to prevent children from slave labour and prostitution by providing education and job placement programs for local children to gain life-changing jobs. The charity also provides continuous support for the children and their families during and after the work placement.

CBE CEO Dominic Feeney will perform the official opening of the exhibition this Friday evening March at 8pm.

The exhibition will be open this Friday and Saturday from 11am to 5pm and on Sunday, March 17th from 12pm to 5pm.