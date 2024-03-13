A Sligo based councillor has raised concern over a building, located in the county town, that has not been repurposed by the HSE amid a huge shortage of office space in the organisation.

Councillor Thomas Walsh says Markievicz House, which is located on Barrack street in the town, is currently left lying idle and could be repurposed and used for office space for the HSE.

He has also called for an update on the expected Capital Submission for the refurbishment of the building.

The Fine Gael councillor has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...