Gardaí in Arklow responded to a public order incident in Arklow in the early hours of yesterday morning (TUES).

A vehicle had left the scene but investigating Gardaí were concerned for the welfare of a female passenger (30s) in a vehicle.

Following ongoing investigations an alert was issued to the media seeking the public's assistance in locating this vehicle.

Within an hour of issuing this appeal, a member of the public contacted Gardaí and the vehicle was subsequently observed and detained in Co. Mayo.

The female passenger was located safe and well and is currently receiving support from members of An Garda Síochána.

One male, aged in his 40s was arrested for alleged offences, under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the North Western Garda region.