An Garda Síochána has successfully located a vehicle in question in County Mayo, following information provided by a member of the public.
Gardai were appealing for information on the whereabouts of a yellow Renault Traffic van, registration number 181-D-39433 which was last seen in Dublin City Centre.
The investigation into the alleged false imprisonment of a female is ongoing.
The woman is safe and well and is currently receiving support from An Garda Síochána.
An adult male has been arrested and is presently in custody at a Garda Station in the Northwestern Garda Region.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.
No further information is available at this time.