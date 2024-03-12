An Garda Síochána has successfully located a vehicle in question in County Mayo, following information provided by a member of the public.

Gardai were appealing for information on the whereabouts of a yellow Renault Traffic van, registration number 181-D-39433 which was last seen in Dublin City Centre.

The investigation into the alleged false imprisonment of a female is ongoing.

The woman is safe and well and is currently receiving support from An Garda Síochána.

An adult male has been arrested and is presently in custody at a Garda Station in the Northwestern Garda Region.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.

No further information is available at this time.