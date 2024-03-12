HSE Public Health is asking some of the passengers who travelled on Etihad Airways flight EY45 from Abu Dhabi to Dublin, which arrived on Saturday, 9 March 2024 at 6:30am, to contact HSELive (1800 700 700) (00 353 1 240 8787 if calling from outside of Ireland) urgently.

This is because a confirmed case of measles travelled on this flight.

For any passenger on this flight who is a pregnant woman, immunocompromised, or under the age of 12-months-old please immediately contact your local HSE Department of Public Health or HSELive (Freephone 1800 700 700 or 00 353 1 240 8787 if calling from outside of Ireland).

This is because immediate treatment may be beneficial.

For all passengers on this flight: Be aware of signs and symptoms of measles until Saturday, 30 March 2024 (21 days from the time of possible exposure). Signs and symptoms of measles include:

cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and a cough

sore red eyes

a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or above

rash, which usually appears on head and neck first and spreads to rest of body.

If you have these symptoms and if illness develops, stay home in a separate room, and seek healthcare advice.

Phone ahead prior to attending any healthcare setting to let them know that you have these symptoms, so they can make necessary arrangements.

Anyone with further travel arrangements should not travel if they are experiencing the above symptoms, but should seek medical advice.

The best way to protect yourself and those around you against measles is by two MMR vaccinations. This can be arranged with your GP.