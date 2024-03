The National President of Irish Farmers Association Francie Gorman is visiting Sligo today accompanied by the County Chairman Michael O'Dowd.

They are calling to a number of farms in the area engaged in various agricultural enterprises and speaking with the farmers about where they see their futures going.

The President ends his tour tonight in the Sligo Park Hotel,Sligo where he will address the AGM of the Sligo IFA.

All farmers are invited to attend.