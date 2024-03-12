The long legacy left behind by Charlie Bird has inspired and will continue to inspire so many people.

That’s according to Athenry Parish Priest Fr. Charlie McDonnell, who has paid tribute to the late Charlie Bird.

Charlie Bird passed away this morning aged 74 after a battle with motor neurone disease.

Fr. McDonnell was Parish Priest in Westport when the Climb with Charlie event took place almost 2 years ago.

On April 2 2022 Charlie Bird led a climb up Croagh Patrick for charity.

He raised in the region of €3.6 million for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

This afternoon, as part of our tributes to Charlie Bird on Lunchtime News, Fr. Charlie McDonnell spoke to Rian Bailey.

He paid tribute to one of Ireland’s most renowned journalists and an outstanding campaigner of life: