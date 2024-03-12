A number of local businesses have been successful in this year's WeddingsOnline awards, held in Kilkenny overnight.

Balla Florists took home the award of Florist of the year, while U2R1 wedding cars in Claremorris won transport supplier of the year.

Jen Murphy Studio design was awarded Stationery designer of the year while the one I love - dream dress in Ballinlough won Bridalwear designer of the year.

T2 Coffee van from Ballina won the mobile bar/food truck supplier of the year while the Lodge at Ashford Castle took home the award of Hotel venue of the year Connacht.

The awards were held in Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny last night