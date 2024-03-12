On April 2 2022, the Climb with Charlie took place at Croagh Patrick.

As part of a fundraiser for the Irish Motor Neurones Disease Association and Pieta House, over €3.6 million was raised.

Today, as we mourn the death of the late Charlie Bird, we look back on an historic day for the nation.

Charlie lost the ability to speak, but was able to address the crowd on Croagh Patrick thanks to technology that allowed his voice to be cloned.

Here is part of his speech to all that gathered on the day:

Among those in attendance was the then presenter of RTÉ’s Late Late Show, Ryan Tubridy, who described what he witnessed on the day in conversation with Paul Claffey and Gerry Glennon:

Former Professional Boxer Barry McGuigan was also involved in the climb, and spoke of how Charlie’s work inspired him to join in the event for his own reasons as well as to support the cause:

After making their way down to the bottom of the mountain, Charlie was joined by his wife Claire and Daniel O’Donnell. Claire described her feeling after a very emotional day:

Charlie Bird was aged 74 when it was announced this morning that he passed away.

His funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

May he Rest In Peace.