A free event is taking place in Sligo tomorrow evening, aimed at helping food and drink businesses.

Sligo Food Trail, along with the Local Enterprise Office will host the Grow Your Business networking event in the Glasshouse hotel tomorrow evening.

Bronagh Conlon of the Listoke Distillery and Gin school will be a guest speaker on the night.

The event runs from 7pm to 9:30 tomorrow evening and is open to all Sligo based food and drink businesses.

You can register your interest by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.