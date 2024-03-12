Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird has passed away at the age of 74.

Charlie had been living with motor neurone disease since 2021, and spoke openly about his diagnosis.

He had been an active campaigner for a number of charities despite his ill health.

During his career Charlie worked mainly as a news journalist in RTÉ, joining in the 1970s and retiring in 2012.

He covered the 1981 Stardust fire in which 48 young people died, reported extensively on the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and events ranging from the Haiti earthquake in 2010 to the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Charlie was also Washington correspondent during the first presidency of Barack Obama before his retirement.

He raised more than €3.6 million for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and mental health charity Pieta House through his Croagh Patrick hike – Climb with Charlie.

The climb took place on April 2 2022, where over the course of the day thousands of people joined in the celebrations.

May Charlie Rest In Peace.