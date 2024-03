The Taoiseach says Ireland and the United States must dedicate themselves to peace in Gaza.

Speaking in Boston, Leo Varadkar says the "cries of the innocent will haunt us forever if we stay silent".

The Taoiseach is once again repeating Ireland's call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Leo Varadkar says while the Hamas attack last October was an act of "pure evil and hatred", Palestinians can't be subject to collective punishment: