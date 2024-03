The government is being called on to increase funding for neurology services.

The Neurological Alliance of Ireland is launching the third phase of its Patients Deserve Better campaign.

This campaign is aiming to improve supports at hospitals in Mayo, Bantry, Letterkenny, Portlaoise and Wexford.

Over 800 thousand people are living with a neurological condition in Ireland.

NAI Executive Director, Magdalen Rogers says the demand for assistance is massive: