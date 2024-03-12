The N17 remains closed this morning following a three vehicle road traffic collision yesterday evening.

Shortly before 5:00pm, Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted to the collision which occurred between Knock and Claremorris.

Thankfully, nobody involved in the crash was seriously injured.

Initially, the road was kept open but was closed yesterday evening as the vehicles involved were causing a traffic disruption.

Diversions are currently in place via the old Knock Road.

Gardaí have informed Midwest Radio News that the road is expected to reopen this morning at around 9:00am.