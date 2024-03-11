A new bar and restaurant is set to open its doors this coming Friday in Castlebar.

From 6:00pm on March 15, The Barrel and Castle will be open to the public on Linenhall Street.

This new facility promises to offer a unique and unforgettable experience fuelled by a dynamic and talented staff.

The building in which the new bar and restaurant will be situated was the previous home of Bosh Bar.

In the heart of Castlebar, it is expected that the business will create over 40 new jobs according to the Western People.