President Michael D Higgins has hit out at what he called, "a propaganda campaign against the United Nations."

In a statement, the President called on countries to follow the lead of Canada and Sweden, who recently resumed aid to the UN's Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA.

He says the releasing of a propaganda campaign against the United Nations is a scandalous travesty against the heroic efforts of those on the frontline in Gaza.

President Higgins warned as the world watches Gaza descend deeper towards famine and loss of life, it’s vital that every country in the world does everything in its power to avoid a humanitarian disaster.

His statement follows a plea for help by the Commissioner General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, who claimed that there has been little less than a campaign against UNRWA.

Funding to UNRWA in Gaza had been withdrawn by several countries after Israel claimed some of its staff were involved in the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7.

President Higgins warned against the rise of dangerous misinformation, and said it's past time that Ireland was joined by countries in the EU and beyond in a demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He said No one now or in the future can say they didn’t know what the consequences of inaction would be.

(pic Michael D Higgins Facebook)