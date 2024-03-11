A book of condolences has been opened in memory of the late Saoírse Ruane.

Saoírse passed away last week at the age of 12 and was laid to rest yesterday in her native Galway.

She inspired many with her appearance on the Late Late Toy Show, where she spoke about living with Osteosarcoma.

This is a rare cancer form which ultimately caused her to lose her leg.

Today the Mayor of the City of Galway, Councillor Eddie Hoare, opened a book of condolences in memory of Saoírse in City Hall, Galway.

Mayor Hoare praised the late Saoírse, saying that she “honoured Galway City in her role as joint Grand Marshall of the 2023 St Patrick’s Parade.”

The book of condolences is also available online here - https://www.galwaycity.ie/gccapps/index.php/555168?newtest=Y&lang=en