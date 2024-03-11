Gardaí have launched an investigation into a house fire that occurred overnight in Sligo.

In the early hours of this morning, a blaze broke out at a vacant property.

This is located at Rathbraughan Park in Ballytivnan, Sligo.

Emergency Services attended the scene, and the fire was eventually brought under control by firefighters.

It is understood that nobody has been injured as a result.

Investigations are ongoing to find out what exactly started the fire.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 91 57000.