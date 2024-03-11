A public meeting is to be held in Clifden Town Hall this evening, regarding the closure of the hospital.

Clifden District Hospital closed on the 26th February due to lack of Agency Staff and the difficulty recruiting nurses for Clifden.

The meeting to give the local community an opportunity to show their support for the hospital is being held this evening (Monday 11th March) at 6 p.m. in Clifden Town Hall.

The meeting has been arranged by Local Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion and Senator Sean Kyne and all Public Representatives for the area have been invited.