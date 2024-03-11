Galway’s Blue Teapot Theatre Company will represent Ireland at the BAFTA qualifying Oska Bright Film Festival (UK), screening three self-produced films on St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday 17 March, as part of Reel Ireland documentary strand.

Oska Bright is the world’s leading festival for films made by or featuring people with intellectual disabilities or autism.

Held in Brighton, the annual event screens over one hundred films with Blue Teapot’s documentary ‘Enquire Within' chosen to close the week-long festival and is nominated for an award in the Best Story of a Life category.

Screening with Enquire Within are two other Blue Teapot produced documentaries - Prophecy (2021) and My Light will Blind You (2022).

Award winning independent filmmaker Fionn Rogers directed all three films.