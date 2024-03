Cillian Murphy has become the first Irish-born man to win Best Actor at the Oscars.



The Cork native won the prestigious trophy for his performance in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', which scooped seven awards in total last night.



Irish-produced 'Poor Things' came away with four Oscars - with Emma Stone named Best Actress.



Cillian described himself as "a proud Irishman" as he collected his award in LA: