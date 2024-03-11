There is a need for Garda station in Swinford to be restored to a full time station, according to a local election candidate.

Swinford based Sinn Fein candidate John Sheahan says the hours were cut in the station back in 2014 and says the East Mayo area has seen a deficit in policing since then.

He says the lack of garda personnel also means that the station in Swinford, which is meant to be open 20 hours a week, isn't always open during the advertised hours and people then need to travel to a different garda station if they need documents signed.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...