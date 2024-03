A local councillor has called for enhancement works to be carried out on the approach to Ballinrobe to make the area more appealing.

Councillor Patsy O'Brian says that by giving the area a clean up, it will attract more visitors to the area.

He has met with the OPW on the matter and has asked for them to meet with Mayo County Council to put some plan in place for enhancement works in the town.

He has been giving more details on this to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....