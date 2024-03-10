A Sligo councillor says greater education along with a greater presence of roads policing units are needed to help reduce the number of fatalities on our roads.

Councillor Marie Casserly raised the issue at the recent meeting of Sligo County Council to have a greater presence of gardai on the roads which was supported by her colleagues.

She also says that education is key to helping making the roads safer, particularly at the age when young people are getting their learner permits and beginning their driving lessons.

Councillor Casserly told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that small changes such as these will help to make a big difference when it comes to road safety...