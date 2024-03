Saoirse Ruane will be laid to rest in Galway this afternoon.

The 12-year-old who inspired the Late Late Toy Show Appeal died during the week.

During her segment, Saoirse spoke about living with a rare form of cancer called Osteosarcoma, which ultimately caused her to lose a leg.

Her funeral mass will be held at St. Peter and Paul's Church in Kiltullagh in Galway from two o'clock this afternoon, with burial in Bullaun Cemetery afterwards.