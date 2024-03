Bottles and cans bought in Leinster House aren't coming with a 15 to 25 cent deposit on them.

It comes as Minister Ossian Smyth has been campaigning to get a reverse vending machine installed.

It's understood that tills at the canteens and shops on the campus have been set up to apply the deposit, but the green light to charge it, hasn't been given.

Louise Burne, Political Correspondent with the Irish Mirror, says it opens a loophole to the system:

(pic Oireachtas)